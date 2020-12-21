Dear Editor,

The award for minister of the year goes to the Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher Tufton.

Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic he has been in the spotlight a lot. Tufton has been doing fairly well with his handling of this situation.

My views on this pandemic are well known. I took the virus seriously up until June 2020, when I got to understand that this virus isn't as deadly as the world health experts predicted. Nevertheless, I have to give Tufton his due for his handling of this virus.

Dr Nigel Clarke, minister of finance, was clearly the front-runner to become minister of this year until COVID-19's long run interrupted his rise. The 2020/21 budget presentation, in many people's eyes, was the best ever.

Edmund Bartlett, the tourism minister, could've been the minister of the year, too, if it weren't for COVID-19.

Special mention to Desmond McKenzie, the local government minister, who I believe is this year's runner-up.

Tufton, over the years as minister, has always finished in the top five best-performing ministers in a Jamaica Labour Party Administration. He has a proven track record of being a great communicator and a safe pair of hands.

Next year, for the sake of this country, I hope Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke wins, because this country's economy is bleeding.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com