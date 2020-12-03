The battle of world views

Dear Editor,

This letter is in response to a column published in the Jamaica Observer on Friday, October 23, 2020 titled, 'The Church, homosexuality and civil laws', which sought to portray capitulation to the LGBT agenda and demonic world culture as a must for Jamaica. Not so!

Jamaica, as a sovereign nation, can swim against the tide of immorality, guided by the biblical world view. A world view is simply the way in which someone looks at the world It informs the beliefs on which an individual builds his/her life. Our world view, therefore, influences attitudes and actions. Everyone has one.

It is possible for one man's world view to trigger the corruption of an entire society by changing its laws and customs, public policy, education curricula, and the minds of ordinary people, including the Church. Well-thinking Jamaicans and the Church must be able to recognise and expose such attempts, feeling no need to eat the fruit of that poisonous and perverted tree. We must also be ready to provide an alternate approach to human sexuality; one which dignifies, elevates, brings honour, and allows best for human flourishing — the biblical world view.

With the denial of God's design for sex, deviant and aberrant behaviour has become widely acceptable, particularly in the Western world. This leads to even the denial of biology, so that people are now deciding that one's sex is a personal preference based on desire rather than a genetic and anatomical reality.

The Church has been mandated by Christ to have a godly influence on culture and society. If the Church does not engage with their culture then she becomes weak, ineffective, and irrelevant; all those who follow Jesus's call to discipleship are made by that call to be the salt of the Earth. The Church's objective is always to lobby, defend, and preserve the freedom and truth of the gospel of Christ. She has a duty to expose lies masquerading as truths.

Every world view makes claims about the nature of truth. Francis Schaeffer, an American author, public speaker, evangelical theologian and philosopher, posits, “Truth always carries with it confrontation. Truth demands confrontation, loving confrontation, nevertheless. If our reflex action is always accommodation, regardless of the centrality of the truth, there is something wrong.”

We will not be silent in the face of evil for the evidence of the law is written on our hearts.

Dannieth Powell

Love March Movement

powelldannieth@gmail.com