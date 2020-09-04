The elections are over... time for unity!

Dear Editor,

We congratulate the winning party in the just-concluded general election.

They should, however, be mindful that there is no reason to gloat, especially with the margin of victory as it is. This shows up just how imperative it will be for them to unify the country in circumstances in which there are blocks of people who either did not vote or could not bring themselves to cast a vote.

In the days ahead the party leadership needs to demonstrate for its supporters graciousness.

A strong parliamentary democracy requires one in which the Opposition plays the kind of mature role where it's very fulcrum is reflective of true nation-building.

Now is their time for serious introspection and not waste time licking their wounds, but rather to shrug off the loss and galvanise relationships with the governing party in putting the interest of the Jamaican people foremost.

If not before, it should now become clearer to politicians that pushing radical constitutional reform is much more than directly linked to their own chances of winning in the future. I make reference here to term limits, fixed election dates, and the like, to name a few. The problem with such a brand of constitutional reform in this context is that it will always be seen as necessary while in Opposition, but extremely inconvenient if and when you are landed in power.

I have always held that Opposition parties in Jamaica must be the architects of their own fund-raising projects and events, in order that they may be enabled. as far as possible, to go toe to toe with the Government of the day in the delivery of the needs of the population. Too often the Opposition sits idly by, claiming it can do nothing much since it is not in power and, therefore, not in control of the coffers. This just does not make sense.

Derrick D Simon

Camp David,

Golden Spring

St Andrew

derrickdsimon@yahoo.com