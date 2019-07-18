The forgetful Comrades
Dear Editor,
Gone should be the days of the political tit for tat and finger pointing on who is more corrupt than the other. But, behold, the People's National Party (PNP). The more its members try to highlight corruption in society, the more we recall the numerous scandals that they have yet to address — most recent of them all the Manchester Municipal Corporation allegations.
Where is the vigil for that? When should the 'people' of which they speak, light their candles and march on Manchester? Tell us the time and day.
Maybe I'm naïve, maybe it's wishful thinking, or just straight-up delusion, but as I sit and read about the PNP's protest against corruption, I wonder, have they forgotten their own mess? Have they forgotten that while they tried to villainise the Government by labelling them corrupt, its own members were once busy enriching themselves and their family members? They have conveniently forgotten their own political misdeeds.
Lest we become as forgetful as they are, let's recall that their greatest tool is political grandstanding. We have seen how they have misused the mechanisms of the State to advance and propel their own political agenda, rather than that of the people they profess to love.
Corruption is to the PNP, as the bell is to the Jamaica Labour Party. Let us not forget.
Howard Reid
Young Jamaica
howardreid1992@gmail.com
