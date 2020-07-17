The health minister seems stressed

Dear Editor,

Is Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton overworked, stressed, and unaware, or in somewhat oblivion of his situation?

I raise these concerns because on many different occasions the health minister has responded as if he was unaware when quizzed by journalists regarding critical matters affecting public health.

The health minister seems so stressed when I observed him being interviewed by host Dionne Jackson-Miller on TVJ's All Angles last Wednesday. Later in the interview he made a frank admission that he has been under stress.

Of grave concerns he was unaware of the following — the Savanna-la-Mar hospital crisis, highlighted for weeks in the media; an issue with a private hospital with which his ministry brokered an agreement; and, quite recently, initially unaware of the very disturbing issue regarding employment of dozens of public sector doctors.

How serious is this? Well, people often joke about being nearer to church and farther from God. But let's, for a moment, imagine a minister of religion, in charge of a large congregation, who is unaware of Easter or when it comes. Hapless, Heaven help him!

But, unlike that hapless mythical minister, it's reality that Dr Tufton enjoys preferential public perception as the best-performing minister of Government. Even if his admirers view him as a super performer, he, like all humans, has limitations and is also prone to fatigue, stress, and weaknesses. Being often unaware of what he should know may be his main weakness. Is this due to overwork and stress, especially since the novel coronavirus pandemic landed in Jamaica? Is he being distracted, or are the technocrats and regional health authorities failing to timely inform him of important and critical developments?

Given the COVID-19 challenges and uncertainties, the prime minister can remedy this situation by appointing a state minister. We can afford the additional two or three million this entails. The health minister should also review existing protocols and even formulate new ones to ensure effective communication.

Public health is always crucial to our well-being . Awareness is of paramount and vital importance and the health minister being often unaware is unhealthy, undesirable, and unacceptable.

Daive R Facey

DR.Facey@gmail.com