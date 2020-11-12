The joys of COVID-19 and schools

Dear Editor,

For years the education system in Jamaica has been under the strain of failing grades, poor punctuality, vandalism, and school violence. Fighting among students was rampant.

But, thanks to COVID-19 students finally understand the importance of education and school. The absence of the ability to go to school physically created an awareness.

With students being absent from schools for so long it was good to see a clean school ground, green playing fields, and quiet spaces.

Now that some are back on the grounds we see students adhering to protocols, and so far all students are being punctual, wearing proper uniforms and observing dress codes which now include masks.

There's nobody fussing over hairstyle and the other distractions. Instead, students now engage in no time-wasting in schools. They are about the business of learning.

Would that this become a system-wide experience.

Thank you, COVID-19.

Pamela Pitter

pamjamaica@yahoo.com