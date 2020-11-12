The joys of COVID-19 and schools
Dear Editor,
For years the education system in Jamaica has been under the strain of failing grades, poor punctuality, vandalism, and school violence. Fighting among students was rampant.
But, thanks to COVID-19 students finally understand the importance of education and school. The absence of the ability to go to school physically created an awareness.
With students being absent from schools for so long it was good to see a clean school ground, green playing fields, and quiet spaces.
Now that some are back on the grounds we see students adhering to protocols, and so far all students are being punctual, wearing proper uniforms and observing dress codes which now include masks.
There's nobody fussing over hairstyle and the other distractions. Instead, students now engage in no time-wasting in schools. They are about the business of learning.
Would that this become a system-wide experience.
Thank you, COVID-19.
Pamela Pitter
pamjamaica@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy