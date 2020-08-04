The judge is as wise as Solomon

Dear Editor,

The judge has been as wise as Solomon in the hair matter: Simply ask for the child to be 'spilt in half'.

The true custodians of the nation must respond.

The overlords in the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health would have had the closest interaction with the child — hello, child passport?

If the parents were ever at fault then the Ministry of Justice would have to take the necessary steps.

The lawyers in the debacle, I dare say, should have at least taken the route of dispute resolution. Please, I hope no one is taking fees in this matter.

Poor child, poor family; it only happens to the poor. A beautiful wake-up call. We don't need no trouble here.

Let us stop the hypocrisy. We even have a new race, the bleachers, who get fabulous jobs.

Jamaica has a flawless apartheid system, so deeply ingrained, that needs no open documentation.

Ul Jem

jem.ul@yahoo.com