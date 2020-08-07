The judges are wrong!
Dear Editor,
I have no legal training; only a sense of natural justice. So, in the matter of Dale and Sherine Virgo and their daughter it seems to me that either the plaintiff's attorney did a poor job of representing them or it was that those Supreme Court judicial luminaries didn't read or understand the Jamaican Constitution and its further adumbrations.
For if they had, they would have been guided by the Charter of Rights appended to the constitution and would not have ruled in favour of that outdated and invidious Kensington Primary School policy which is predicated on the notion that dreadlocks are a vehicle for carrying lice and “junjo”.
So, clearly, it is the judges who have offended the constitution and, indeed, have breached the child's constitutional rights as set out below:
The Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms (Constitutional Amendment) Act, 2011
(k) the right of every child
(i) to such measures of protection as are required by virtue of the status of being a minor or as part of the family, society, and the State;
(ii) who is a citizen of Jamaica, to publicly funded tuition in a public educational institution at the pre-primary and primary levels; [etc].
George S Garwood
merleneg@yahoo.com
