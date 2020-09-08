The new Jamaica
Dear E ditor,
Congratulations to Andrew Holness, who now begins his third term as prime minister.
There is no doubt that Jamaicans vote from a “presidential perspective”, as seen in the recently held general election, and this must be considered in any constitutional reform discussions, in regards to the Office of the Prime Minister.
I recommend that we have a non-executive president invested with discretionary powers as 'guardian of human rights'. The history of our young democracy since Independence shows that we are prone to abuse the rights of our citizens. Such a president, with her/his representatives as first citizens in each parish, would be an asset for the cultivation of a new mindset in safeguarding our human rights.
Second, with the JLP's winning over 48 parliamentary seats we are expecting the prime minister to fulfil his election day acceptance speech commitment to curtail corruption. We are also hoping to see younger ministers in the Cabinet, especially those who were shadowing as ministers of state in the last Administration.
Third, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, and its economic impact, we look forward to the construction of Jamaica's new parliament building, which will provide an environment of productivity due to an abundance of working space for both Houses of Parliament and the varied committees.
Finally, as we move towards a post-COVID-19 era, may we be inspired to be united as a people with a common vision of a new Jamaica, land we love.
Dudley C McLean II
Mandeville, Manchester
dm15094@gmail.com
