The next US president has a lot of work to do
Dear Editor,
US presidential election will be the most defining moment in the history of that country's elections.
Voters will be voting on a wide range of issues. For instance, they will be voting on the landmark decision of the US Supreme Court of Roe v Wade in 1973, which ruled that access to safe and legal abortion is a constitutional right. Moreover, the immigrant issue will be foremost on most minds, especially with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) reforms and the separation of mother from child. Voters will also decide the outcome of the election with the recent appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court due to the death of the liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Coney Barrett is particularly conservative on many issues, including civil rights, and voters will take these matters into consideration.
The COVID-19 issue will be another factor which the voters will take into account, not to mention the impact of racism on its citizenry. However, from an international standpoint, the president has to mend many fences, as the US, under Donald Trump, has adopted the protectionist approach which has angered many countries, including China. Moreover, that most countries have been experiencing recessionary forces due to the impact of the pandemic and the outlook, especially in Europe, which has countries undergoing another series of lockdowns, will definitely define US politics for years to come.
Moreover, the fact that the price of oil has been declining due to decreased demand will severely impact economies around the world. History has proven that developed economies similar to the US have turned to the war coffers to avoid the pitfalls of recession. According to The Economic Times, history has always shown that war always follows slowdown or recession. For instance, the Second World War occurred after the period of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Therefore, the world will be paying close attention to whomever becomes the next US president.
Daniel Morgan
dmorgan239@gmail.com
