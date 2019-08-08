The PM and his double standards disappoint

Dear Editor,

I remember as a child I found my mother doing something that she reprimanded me about some time earlier and her response to me at the time was that I should do as she says and not as she does.

Indeed, I almost got a beating for being so forthright and feisty to even think to call her out on her double standards.

I find the prime minister to be in a similar parent situation as leader of the nation. He seems to feel that his financial filings are not anything that the voters of Jamaica should be making such fuss about. Indeed, his own admission that the submissions were late is appalling, as it serves to support the opinion that some form of creative accounting was being done to ensure that the Integrity Commission did not see any red flags. These late filings also suggest that the prime minister is also not properly managing the country's affairs, as we are seeing with the poor project management of the roadwork projects in the Corporate Area, which he will no doubt boast about when they are finished — hopefully without the many tree trunks also known as elevated manholes which can cause major accidents along the roadway.

Our prime minister seems to be just a ordinary jock whose rise to power was on the coat-tails of Edward Seaga. And he still has not shown why Seaga anointed him a leader of this country.

Yes, as a tall, brown man who speaks fairly well can easily fool people that he is the person to get things done. I, myself, was fooled to think so at the very outset. However, after seeing him and his Government in action for the past three years I am left with no doubt that this post-Independence child is just that.

Mark Trought

marktrought@gmail.com