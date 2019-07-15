The PNP's clown show
Dear Editor,
I am led to believe that the shipment of oversized shoes, rubber noses, and coloured wigs did not arrive in time for the People's National Party's (PNP) attempt at a clown show in Mandela Park, St Andrew, last Thursday.
For, only that can explain the party's decision to stage a vigil in broad daylight. DWL!
If the PNP wants us to take its stance against corruption seriously it has to rethink the lead characters in this whole charade.
It is increasingly difficult to watch this once noble movement reduced to bits and pieces of nonsense. The party has long lost its way, and its latest attempt at PR-ing it's way to relevance is not helping the cause. God, help us!
AW
Harkers Hall
St Catherine
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy