The PNP's clown show

Dear Editor,

I am led to believe that the shipment of oversized shoes, rubber noses, and coloured wigs did not arrive in time for the People's National Party's (PNP) attempt at a clown show in Mandela Park, St Andrew, last Thursday.

For, only that can explain the party's decision to stage a vigil in broad daylight. DWL!

If the PNP wants us to take its stance against corruption seriously it has to rethink the lead characters in this whole charade.

It is increasingly difficult to watch this once noble movement reduced to bits and pieces of nonsense. The party has long lost its way, and its latest attempt at PR-ing it's way to relevance is not helping the cause. God, help us!

AW

Harkers Hall

St Catherine