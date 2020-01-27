The polls are telling a story of the future

Dear Editor,

When a poll asks who're the best- and worst-performing ministers many times it's not about performance, but rather about name recognition and good communication by ministers and spokespersons.

According the the Nationwide Bluedot Poll, Chris Tufton is the best-performing minister, at 24 per cent; in second place is Desmond McKenzie, at 16 per cent; and in third place is Edmund Bartlett, at 14 per cent.

Damion Crawford was the best-performing spokesperson, at 33 per cent; in second place was Peter Bunting, at 24 per cent; and in third place is Lisa Hanna, at 7 per cent.

The RJR-Gleaner Don Anderson March 2018 poll had Chris Tufton, at 36 per cent; Ruel Reid in second place, at 12 per cent; followed by Audley Shaw at 11 per cent.

Fitz Jackson was the best-performing spokesperson, at 24 per cent; followed by Damion Crawford, with 23 per cent; then Lisa Hanna, with 16 per cent; and Peter Bunting and Mark Golding with 7 per cent each.

The RJR-Gleaner Don Anderson March 2019 poll had Chris Tufton at 35 per cent; Edmund Bartlett and Desmond McKenzie both tied at 11 per cent for second place. Meanwhile, Damion Crawford was the best-performing spokesperson at 46 per cent; Angela Brown Burke, at 11 per cent in second place; Lisa Hanna and Fitz Jackson both tied for third place at 7 per cent; and Peter Bunting, with 6 per cent in fourth place.

Peter Phillips was seen as the best-performing minister in polls done some years ago and now he's party leader. Andrew Holness was seen as the best-performing minister and now he too is party leader.

Trend-wise, therefore, Damion Crawford and Chris Tufton are the clear front-runners to lead their respective parties. Even though the recent People's National Party internal election for president lifted Peter Bunting's profile nationally, Crawford is still ahead of him and should take the driver's seat after Peter Phillips. Dayton Campbell would be the wild card candidate.

I see Prime Minister Andrew Holness as party leader up to 2030. So Chris Tufton can't be too comfortable now. He has to maintain consistency, which I don't doubt, because from 2007 he's always been on the Jamaica Labour Party's top two performers' list. I think he should watch out for the likes of Pearnel Charles Jr, Floyd Green, Juliet Holness, Dr Nigel Clarke, Kerensia Morrison, and Kamina Johnson Smith. He can try to recruit some of his potential rivals on his team, or continue to perform well so his rivals won't have a choice but to join him.

Clearly, Dr Tufton being at the health ministry has caused him some hurt politically, even though he's ahead. This is the first time in a while he's under 30 per cent in approval; maybe if he were elsewhere he would've been in the 40s.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com