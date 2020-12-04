The pope's mayday

Dear Editor,

There are three other lenses through which to view the Pope's recently emerged supportive stance on same-sex unions, away from the stereotypical suspicious ones which its sceptics and opposers satisfy themselves with.

Firstly, this could be a desperate and deliberate attempt by Pope Francis to evoke shock and draw attention to the humanitarian disaster and spiritual upheaval which is unfolding. It's akin to purposefully breaking the law to get the police's attention so that they can intervene in an otherwise unnoticed ongoing or impending tragedy.

People have grown so desensitised to this pope's pleas for compassion towards others that his usual tone in this global crisis, wherein more people than ever, in recent history, stand to lose their moral values, societal value, their minds, and their sustenance. So the pope's concern might not really be about the marginalisation of gays, but, rather, the foundation on which such marginalisation has been built — one that has allowed the accelerated growth of COVID-19-driven prejudice, neglect, and crudity.

Alternatively, it could be really about the gay community, in which, as in any other group, there are the sheep, the goats, and the wolves. Who would, upon seeing their child come running from danger, shut out that child for the sake of keeping out that danger? Perhaps in the movies. They are sheep to be saved, even if homosexual, and few in numbers. How precise, powerful and judicious is the Word of God.

Lastly, Jesus of Nazareth once encouraged his disciples to “be friends with mammon” for their resources may prove to be critical in the disciples' continuance in their preservation or their cause. In verse four of the fourteenth chapter of the book of Proverbs, in the Holy Bible, mention is made of the worthwhile trade-off between the mess made by the ox, and the tremendous productivity gained by him.

The Pope knows that he needs to garner as much available help to preserve souls and lives in this serious time, and has sacrificed his 'cleanliness' for the sake of the vulnerable. Let's rally around the pope on this one, and lean not on our own understanding. Innocent children and sheep are perishing while we argue, and are keeping ourselves pure.

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood, St James

astrangely@outlook.com