The real power of being a celebrity

Dear Editor,

Many people spend their lives trying to achieve celebrity status and all the hype, money, and fanfare that inevitably accompany it. Having done so, however, they oftentimes fail to recognise the great responsibility now placed on their shoulders, especially relating to the impressionable youth who look up to them and emulate them.

In that context, the recent actions of Usain Bolt, Rahe‎em Sterling, Leon Bailey, and Beenie Man were downright disgraceful. The birthday parties hosted seem devoid of social distancing, masks and other safety measures. As well Bailey and Sterling seemed to have flouted the quarantine regulations to which they presumably signed, having arrived in the island just a few days prior to the party they attended.

Who was it who said that there would be no exemptions or exceptions with COVID-19 protocols? If so, why haven't Bailey and Sterling been penalised for clear breaches — notwithstanding Craig Butler's foolish utterance that his son, Leon, had to go and “support his friend”?

The fact that many in the traditional press have refrained from publicly chastising these celebrities and calling for the law to be applied against them reeks of hypocrisy. One only has to guess how this would have been handled had the offenders in question attended these parties in deportees or robot taxis as against in Range Rovers and the like.

For far too long these celebrities have been made to feel that they are above the law/regulations, so much so that now they actually appear to be just that.

Leroy Dixon

leroy.dixon651@gmail.com