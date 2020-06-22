The really amazing dads know 'jackets'

Dear Editor,

What was it like for him wiping up baby spew for the fourth morning in a row? Or carrying the half-asleep toddler to the bathroom pipe so the teeth could get brushed? What was it like when he stayed up throughout the night because the little one wouldn't sleep? What was it like spending the last of what he had to ensure the textbooks were bought and the old school shoes got fixed? What was it like working overtime to ensure the school fees were paid? What was it like explaining the 'water cycle' or telling the story of the Christmas Rebellion when he found out it was coming on the test? What was it like when he had to leave work because he got called in by the principal to pick up a sick child? What was it like?

Was it stressful? That's a dumb question. So why did he do it? Why did they do it? Especially when they knew they didn't have to? When they each found out their child belonged to another man?

We will never truly understand what made them do it, but we owe them many thanks because the world we live in has been made better, because of them.

To these unsung heroes: You have embodied fatherhood and you are a dad in every way. Because of you, your son will be 11 times less likely to exhibit violent behaviour at school than if you had left mom to raise him alone. He'll be less likely to end up behind bars and will be less likely to ever join a gang. He has a better chance at excelling academically, and is twice as likely to finish school. Since he will look at you and see what selflessness and compassion look like, he already has a good idea of what it is to be a father. He'll make a fine dad one day.

Because of you, our society can look forward to another powerful man of integrity who wouldn't think about walking away from his duty as a father. Because of you your daughter will grow with a much greater propensity for leadership. She will be so bold and confident it will intimidate even you. Her vulnerability to rape and sexual abuse will decrease because you chose to stick around. She will be almost three times less likely to get pregnant as a teenager and she will know the difference between flattery and love. After all, she already knows what love looks like.

You have put yourself aside for the child you love, and for that you deserve never-ending applause. We applaud you and we love you for the sacrifices you've made. We all love you. And still no one loves you like your child does. You knew from the start that your only guaranteed compensation would be your child's love; and that was enough. I know you must have wondered at times if you did the right thing. Believe me when I say, you absolutely did.

Many men selflessly father children they bear no blood relation to, and they do it despite the senseless pressure from dim-witted family members and friends, who make them feel as if it is more manly to walk away. But these amazing men stand their ground anyway, doing what their heart tells them to. Many walk the lonely road with doubt, and maybe even regret, because they fail to get the support we owe them. Many have done it simply because of a love they couldn't deny.

You have embodied fatherhood and I am reminding you that you are more than a father. You are a hero.

Kristen Gyles

kristengyles@gmail.com