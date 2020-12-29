The reasons we have poor roads

Dear Editor,

Let's see if you agree with the following reasons which I submit are responsible for the country's substandard road construction.

1) Award of road contracts which may have political affiliation as the consideration.

2) Failure to do reconnaissance of the geography and soil stratification as a means of informing the technical approach to road construction in certain areas of the country.

3) Poorly timed award of contracts towards or often at year-end festive season when the project focus changes from an emphasis on road construction to Christmas “bolo” work.

4) Lack of systematic, built-in road maintenance programmes.

5) Ulterior motives in conducting the repair/installation of roads in the daytime period, which requires crewmen dodging heavy traffic, rather than at night when the assignment may be more dedicated.

6) Little or no supervision to safeguard quality and the control thereof.

7) Most importantly, the apparent complicity of silence, which has beleaguered the whole country when things are going wrong — “See and blind, hear and deaf.”

Derrick D Simon

derrickdsimon@yahoo.com