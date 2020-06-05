The silliest season draws near
Dear Editor,
COVID-19 flames may have burnt a few, but election fever is sure to affect everyone.
The collision of lockdowns, unemployment, and imprisonment has given birth to a new consciousness that just can't take any more “punishment”.
The pot is flavoured with sweet nothingness-es of election, election, election in all the rationale in decision-making.
There is no new competition for the silliest season. We understand the numbers game. People, though, could live safely in constructed zinc dwellings. However, better to have your own, than to rob or steal and go down on bended knee to anyone for anything.
Ul Jem
jeml.ul@yahoo.com
