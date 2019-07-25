The sugar fight

Dear Editor,

The recently published results of a massive 100,000-person research study strongly suggest that there is a link between consumption of sugary drinks, including fruit juice, and the likelihood of developing some common forms of cancers.

Studies, however, always have challenges which make them open to criticism.

Compared to what obtains in the US, European-led research seems to be less drenched in interests that are not genuinely in the best interest of establishing knowledge, and its appreciation, for the good of all. This said study was based in France, which could have been done to improve its acceptance. However, the people in France, as do other peoples, drink sugary drinks for the same reasons as others. If research would focus on the conditions, whether it be psychosocial, financial, logistical or even physiological, then they would see that consumption of sugary drinks is not “a cause” of these health problems, such as cancer, but rather is “a collateral symptom” of the causes.

Were you to view a presentation of the geographical mapping of the mortality and morbidity in Jamaica, as has been shown by Ministry of Health and Wellness representatives, from death from trauma, HIV/AIDS, and non-communicable illnesses, then you would be startled; everything that is bad is disproportionately concentrated in the more depressed communities.

France is no different, and from news reports of injustices in its governance, probably even worse. These 'imbalances' also obtain in the workplace, which research has been shown to influence health outcomes of lower- and middle-level employees versus top executives.

May our people be true to ourselves and drink and eat of that which is mostly true. Soft drinks and other sugar-sweetened beverages should be just for special occasions; do as close to home-made as possible, instead.

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood, St James

astrangely@outlook.com