The ugly corruption blame game

Dear Editor,

It is good that we are having more conversations about corruption and the need to eradicate it from our island of Jamaica.

Triggered by the recent revelations at Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) and Petrojam, followed up by the recent People's National Party (PNP) “anti-corruption” event in Half-Way-Tree, the current blame game being carried on by both major political parties in Jamaica would be funny if it wasn't so sad, hollow and hypocritical.

Both major parties — the Jamaica Labour Party (PNP) and the PNP — as well as their cronies are guilty of corruption; that is, plundering our financial resources and using the taxpayers as a feeding tree to enrich a few. Neither of the two old parties has the moral authority to call the other corrupt. Both of them are jointly culpable and responsible for the billions of dollars which Jamaica has lost through corruption.

The Trafigura scandal (PNP) is no more or no less symptomatic of corruption than the Petrojam scandal (JLP/PNP). The CMU scandal (JLP) is no more or no less symptomatic of corrupt practices than the Cuban light bulb scandal (PNP) or the campaign donations scandal (PNP). Garrison politics practised by both parties is corrupt, criminal and immoral. Ultimately the Jamaican people are the ones who pay the price for corruption; in many cases with our lives.

The privileged friends of the JLP and PNP have benefited from corruption at the expense of the people of Jamaica for many, many years, and continue to do so while giving lip service against it whenever they are in Opposition.

All they want is their turn at the wicket to stick their snouts into the trough.

In order to end the robbery and gang-raping of Jamaica by the JLPNP we must change the political system and the ugly culture of corruption. To this end, we must start with a Truth and Reconciliation Commission followed by the constitutional reforms proposed by the National Democratic Movement since our inception in 1995.

We must enforce our laws at all times regardless of social status and political connection.

Jamaica is too rich to be so poor and too beautiful to have such ugly politics!

We need a fair, just and equitable society built upon the pillars of merit, pragmatism and honesty.

Peter Townsend

President

National Democratic Movement

ndmjamaica@yahoo.com