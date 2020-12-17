The vaccination I remember
Dear Editor,
When I was attending Carron Hall Primary School, many years ago, in the beautiful parish of St Mary, we, the students, were vaccinated by two loving, tolerant, and patient nurses — Nurse Lewis and Nurse Morgan (both now deceased).
We used to roll up our sleeves and the nurses would use a needle to give us a little scrape on our upper arm.
During those school days, a Milo van would also come by, in the afternoon, and treat the students to a cool drink. It was very delicious.
In these modern days, I can't recall hearing about any school vaccinating children.
Now we are hearing about COVID-19 and the preparation of vaccines, and many are willing to take the vaccine or be vaccinated, while other are saying that it's the work of the devil.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
