The vaccination I remember

Dear Editor,

When I was attending Carron Hall Primary School, many years ago, in the beautiful parish of St Mary, we, the students, were vaccinated by two loving, tolerant, and patient nurses — Nurse Lewis and Nurse Morgan (both now deceased).

We used to roll up our sleeves and the nurses would use a needle to give us a little scrape on our upper arm.

During those school days, a Milo van would also come by, in the afternoon, and treat the students to a cool drink. It was very delicious.

In these modern days, I can't recall hearing about any school vaccinating children.

Now we are hearing about COVID-19 and the preparation of vaccines, and many are willing to take the vaccine or be vaccinated, while other are saying that it's the work of the devil.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com