The virus and the Church

Dear Editor,

We as Christians need to examine the Bible.

It states that we should obey the laws of the land. But the point is, when those laws go against the Bible we, as Christians, need to heed 2 Chronicles 7:14 and come together in prayer and fasting.

We need to stop allowing doctrinal issues to separate us.

Satan is laughing at us and having a field day.

God must be sad at this time. We need to come together.

Claudette Harris

claudette_harris@yahoo.com