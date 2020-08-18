The whopping of the PNP at the polls might do Jamaica good

Dear Editor,

The destruction of the People's National Party (PNP) at the polls could be a very good thing for them and this country. It could probably be the best thing to happen to Jamaica since Independence.

At this time, the PNP is a party desperate for power. It members lack coherent, clear, inspirational, and country-changing ideas to move Jamaica forward in the 21st century and beyond. They are all still stuck in the 20th century with their ideas of how to develop this country.

For that reason alone the Jamaican people should give it such a whopping at the polls that will be nothing short of a complete and utter wipeout.

But, there is another good reason: It may force the PNP to reorganise itself into a modern party with modern thinking.

First, it would force the PNP to recruit better quality candidates. Not just young, but high quality. The thing that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has going for it right now is how well it has gone about recruiting not just young, but very high quality candidates.

There is a tremendous difference in the quality of the JLP candidates versus the PNP, even when they are of the same age. The PNP has recruited young candidates, but the quality of their output is disgraceful. Damion Crawford and Andre “Breastman” Haughton is a telling example. They are young, but serve almost the same purpose as a concrete wall.

The PNP could benefit from one of the best things going for the JLP, ironically, in that it could get the high quality overflow of individuals who want to represent this country but cannot because the Labour party cannot absorb them. After all, only 63 seats are available. That, in turn, could provide the spark that helps drive the turnaround in Jamaican politics we so desire to see.

Andrew Holness is leading the transformation of the politics now, but his efforts alone are not enough. He needs an Opposition party that is also ready and willing to push the political transformation with him.

Even though the two sides might disagree on how to get there. Right now what we have in the Opposition is 1972 trying to look like 2022. Old folks would say, “It can't wuk, man!”

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com