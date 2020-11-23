There is much to be proud of
Dear Editor,
We live in a patriarchal society, where it is generally accepted that men will hold positions of leadership, be heads of household, and are nation-builders.
Over time, however, we have seen where some of our men have deviated from that path and has called into question their true position and value to society.
Notwithstanding, as men, there is much to be proud of. There are still many who have eschewed the negative stereotypes that have somehow permeated our existence.
Those who have been through tremendous struggles but still manage to keep sane and provide for their families.
Those that are suffering internally but still manage to care and provide aid to the people around.
Those that know the risk of the job but still take it because no one else would.
Those that know the true value of life and what it means to reproduce.
Those that will never raise a hand despite the physical or emotional abuse.
Those are the men we want to help rebuild the country and by extension the world.
Nickoy Brown
nickoyb@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy