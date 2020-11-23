Dear Editor,

We live in a patriarchal society, where it is generally accepted that men will hold positions of leadership, be heads of household, and are nation-builders.

Over time, however, we have seen where some of our men have deviated from that path and has called into question their true position and value to society.

Notwithstanding, as men, there is much to be proud of. There are still many who have eschewed the negative stereotypes that have somehow permeated our existence.

Those who have been through tremendous struggles but still manage to keep sane and provide for their families.

Those that are suffering internally but still manage to care and provide aid to the people around.

Those that know the risk of the job but still take it because no one else would.

Those that know the true value of life and what it means to reproduce.

Those that will never raise a hand despite the physical or emotional abuse.

Those are the men we want to help rebuild the country and by extension the world.

Nickoy Brown

nickoyb@yahoo.com