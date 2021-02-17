There should be consequences for bad behaviour

Dear Editor,

The JetBlue flight attendant from the US who had been quarantined in Jamaica due to positive novel coronavirus tests should be ashamed of herself. Media reports say she made false claims online about being held hostage in Jamaica against her will and expressed fears about being trafficked by criminals.

The post garnered a lot of attention and quickly spread. Local police investigated and confirmed that the attendant was neither missing nor in any danger.

The US Embassy also commented that they were aware of the incident.

She tarnished Jamaica's reputation with her false and irresponsible allegations. She is fortunate to receive a complementary hotel stay for her 14-day quarantine. Many countries now enforce similar procedures and travellers must pay for State accommodations.

Jamaica has every right to protect its citizens in the midst of a deadly pandemic.

The Jamaica Tourist Board responded to the case and at least one senior official has reportedly received death threats over the incident.

This lady is an embarrassment to JetBlue and its brand and, hopefully, they will respond with appropriate actions.

In another video which surfaced online someone who appears to be the flight attendant is seen at the airport departing Jamaica in the company of a loud-mouth, older woman. The mask-less woman in the video is heard cursing at airport employees who must've said something to them about the incident.

Jamaica does not need this type of negativity, especially at this time when so much is at stake in tourism. We have our problems, but we are a sovereign State with rules and laws.

While she could not be charged with mischief as she did not report the fake news to the police, she should be banned from returning to Jamaica. We must have a backbone and show that we also have principles; there should be consequences for actions and bad behaviour.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com