These biased 'activists'

Dear Editor,

I am writing about environmental activism.

I recently came upon an article written by Dr Esther Figueroa on a website entitled 'Nine things to know about the aluminum industry in Jamaica'. After reading through the article I went on to Google her and realised that she is a regular contributor on that topic as well as an independent film-maker.

Let me begin by saying that I understand the importance of environmental protection, and I fully support any efforts aimed at protecting the natural beauty of our country. My problem is the unbalanced approach taken by many activists like her. When you read most of the writings from them you are left believing that the bauxite industry is the source of all of Jamaica's problems.

I have also noticed that the concern for these matters is seasonal, in that, when in fashion, all the activists come out, only to retreat again once the matter is no longer in the limelight. I must, therefore, ask if some of this activism is out of genuine concern or is it attention-seeking?

Until Dr Figueroa and others like her take a more balanced approach with regards to mining, one that really considers the lives and livelihoods of those who benefit from the industry, many ordinary Jamaicans will never take her seriously.

Right now, what many of us see when they look at these activists — or hear what they say — are privileged, uptown Jamaicans who have never had to even consider the possibility of working in bauxite telling them that it should be abolished.

Francine Henry

Kingston