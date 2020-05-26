Those unruly crowds

Dear Editor,

Every so often news reports remind us that our people have not grasped exactly what is required of them to beat this virus.

A few miles from my home a loaded bus was travelling from Lawrence Tavern towards Stony Hill. One passenger suffered a seizure. Commuters jumped from the moving bus; some through the window, risking serious injury and possible loss of life. Why? Fear of being infected with COVID-19. This although the symptoms of the virus and those of a seizure are as different as black and white.

We have been bombarded with instructions about the steps we need to take to protect ourselves from being infected. They include wearing a mask and social distancing. I have forgotten my mask on a few occasions. When security personnel point this out I return home for it.

I have observed occasions, particularly when things are being given out, that all precautions are ignored and things are allowed to break down completely. One such occasion was shown on TV on Saturday night, when some police organisation or the other had been distributing care packages. To my surprise, in the end, a senior superintendent of police appeared from the crowd — most of them without masks and literally on top of each other — to explain that the recipients were required to wear masks and observe the required distance from each other. But still they did not. This scene has been spotted at tax offices, remittance agencies, among other places.

I have no training in police work, but permit me to make a suggestion. It may not work, but indulge me. And if it works, maybe it could be tried on other occasions. When these events are announced, inform the parties that masks and social distancing are mandatory. When the event is scheduled to start and these requests are ignored, simply inform the group that nothing will start until these requests are observed. If this cannot be done in 15 minutes, the event will be cancelled.

If they ignore instructions and you ignore them ignoring instructions, nothing will ever change. Discipline is doing what we know needs to be done, even if we don't like doing it.

“If we don't discipline ourselves, the world will do it for us.”

Glenn Tucker

glenntucker2011@gmail.com