Thumbs up to FLA's queuing system
Dear Editor,
It is unfortunate that someone has to carry a legal firearm in a beautiful, God-blessed island such as Jamaica.
Commendations, however, go to the management and staff of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) for the queue system they have in place.
I was asked by a friend to accompany them to the FLA. I was hesitant at first, as I don't like guns, but after going I now think there's hope in the area of customer service in Jamaica. There were social distancing lines, temperature checkpoints, and sanitising before going outside. Upon going inside there is a customer service area which is aided by an efficient and effective automatic voice queue system operating like clockwork.
It was fun for me listening to and watching the system work, directing customers to various areas and departments inside the building. People were just moving from one point to the next spending minimal time in each area. The staff must be given praise as it is their speed and effectiveness that enable the system to seem so flawless.
I would encourage especially the banks and business places that have to deal with lines to check out the FLA's queuing system at work.
Thumbs up to CEO Shane Dalling and the staff at the FLA.
Maxine Hylton
mxnhylton@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy