Thumbs up to FLA's queuing system

Dear Editor,

It is unfortunate that someone has to carry a legal firearm in a beautiful, God-blessed island such as Jamaica.

Commendations, however, go to the management and staff of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) for the queue system they have in place.

I was asked by a friend to accompany them to the FLA. I was hesitant at first, as I don't like guns, but after going I now think there's hope in the area of customer service in Jamaica. There were social distancing lines, temperature checkpoints, and sanitising before going outside. Upon going inside there is a customer service area which is aided by an efficient and effective automatic voice queue system operating like clockwork.

It was fun for me listening to and watching the system work, directing customers to various areas and departments inside the building. People were just moving from one point to the next spending minimal time in each area. The staff must be given praise as it is their speed and effectiveness that enable the system to seem so flawless.

I would encourage especially the banks and business places that have to deal with lines to check out the FLA's queuing system at work.

Thumbs up to CEO Shane Dalling and the staff at the FLA.

Maxine Hylton

mxnhylton@yahoo.com