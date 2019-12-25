Time and overwork

Dear Editor,

Why haven't the unions or the Jamaica Civil Service Association dealt with the fact that civil servants work more than 40 hours during the five-day workweek?

Civil servants who are not eligible for flexi-time must endure more expenses, more danger, more fatigue, noting that there are fewer daylight hours during the fall-to-winter season.

The extended hours affect workers, especially junior staff, who travel long distances to and from work, and who wish to return to school but are not allowed time off, etc. The extra time workers spend at work prohibits them from doing more, because of the attendant issues, which include excessive traffic, family concerns, transport system.

Shouldn't this matter be addressed?

Concerned citizen