Time to get personal

Dear Editor,

Ananda Dean, Yetanya Francis, Khajeel Mais, Nadine Williamson, Jasmine Dean: This list, though it can never fully represent the full number, shows the true extent of where our society is currently.

But my question to everyone is: When will it really ever stop?

The latest response to the newest addition to this list, Jasmine Dean, particularly represents how we, as Jamaicans, are like as my mother used to say “bamboo stick”; that is easy to start a fire, but quick to out the flame.

Jasmine Dean was reported missing officially on February 20, and within a matter of weeks she is yesterday's news. The thing is, Jasmine Dean is still yet to be reported dead or alive, but we once again just head back to our “normal lives” with no true sense of remorse.

It's the very same for the very high in position, like our government officials, to the everyday man and woman. Every time I remember her name I can't help but think that this could have been my sister, or cousin, or even close friend. This reality, however, just doesn't hit everyone, I suppose.

This is culturally an issue that has plagued our nation for years. With people like Jasmine Dean being kidnapped, unjustly murdered, raped, molested, and targeted time after time, if we don't systematically address this issue from its root then we will continue to see more and more cases like these. But, in addressing these issues, I have a couple of questions to ask to a couple of people.

Firstly, to our prime minister: What if it were one of your sons who had been killed unjustly in a motor vehicle incident?

To our leader of the Opposition: What if one of your daughters had been taken one night, never to be heard of again?

Would either of your responses have been different?

I urge all Jamaicans, especially our leaders, to act better; because if we continue to ignore these lives as though they are just statistics then we risk robbing ourselves of a future and continue to build on an ever-expansive “Dean's” list, which, trust me, is not one worth any praise.

Quincy Lester

