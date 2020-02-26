To the death of lewd music

Dear Editor,

When will the powers that clamp down on lewd music in public places and public spaces in Jamaica?

According to how I see things that may never happen.

I am kindly asking Prime Minister Andrew Holness if he could make a public address to the nation pertaining to the playing of lewd music in public places and public spaces in this country.

And, I would like him to tell these creators of dirty lyrics and lewd music to show some manners and respect to the public.

I would also like him to tell schoolchildren not to travel on passenger vehicles that are playing ungodly songs. What's more, sadly, we the people who are travelling on the buses and taxis encourage these ill-mannered drivers and conductors to pepper us with filthy and downgrading music, by not opening our mouth and speaking to them about it. Even senior citizens and Christians will never open their mouths and say a word about it.

And, whenever the prime minister addresses the nation on clamping down on lewd music, the following day we should see this headline in all the papers, written in big, bold letters: “CLAMPDOWN ON LEWD MUSIC IN JAMAICA!” And, when that is done, there would be a big change or a big difference in this land.

Lewd music has a powerful and negative impact on our society, a society that is being bombarded with crime and violence, domestic disputes, and murder.

It's been said that we must do, but not overdo, but I have overdone it by complaining about dirty music in this country, but the powers that be are doing nothing about it.

I am certain that if some of us had supreme power the death of lewd music in public places or spaces would have long become a reality in this country.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy876@gmail.com