Toots and reggay

Dear Editor,

I write to share condolence with the rest of the world on the passing of the outstanding international reggae icon Toots Hibbert.

As a fellow Clarendonian, although a little older, I can relate to his coining of the now global concept called reggae.

In our youth, music and singing were deeply integrated in our culture, even before the birth of radio. With the prevalence of churches, songs were usually classified as sacred songs, which included hymns and choruses from Ira D Sankey or rag songs which included folk songs, digging songs, and everything else.

In Jamaican parlance, reggay-reggay is the pluralisation of rags; therefore, when Toots spoke of reggay he was simply referring to rag songs.

Thanks to him the concept has lived and grown and the world now enjoys and appreciates his creation in its present form.

May his soul rest in peace and the music live forever.

Ronald R Fagan

