Toots and reggay
Dear Editor,
I write to share condolence with the rest of the world on the passing of the outstanding international reggae icon Toots Hibbert.
As a fellow Clarendonian, although a little older, I can relate to his coining of the now global concept called reggae.
In our youth, music and singing were deeply integrated in our culture, even before the birth of radio. With the prevalence of churches, songs were usually classified as sacred songs, which included hymns and choruses from Ira D Sankey or rag songs which included folk songs, digging songs, and everything else.
In Jamaican parlance, reggay-reggay is the pluralisation of rags; therefore, when Toots spoke of reggay he was simply referring to rag songs.
Thanks to him the concept has lived and grown and the world now enjoys and appreciates his creation in its present form.
May his soul rest in peace and the music live forever.
Ronald R Fagan
ronniefagan@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy