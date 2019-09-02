Traffic nightmare in the making!

Dear Editor,

From the outset of this project many concerns were raised about the large concrete dividers (Jersey barriers) being installed along the corridor. In most other jurisdictions, barriers such as these are used on high-speed highways as a means of deflecting vehicles from crossing into the opposing lanes of traffic. Unfortunately, Constant Spring Road is not one such road.

OK, maybe we can live with them all the same. But, wait, how are large trucks supposed to manoeuvre to get into or out of Phil's Hardware or Active Traders or Home & Things from the northbound lane?

Since they have decided that the barriers are here to stay, it would seem that we have now entered a 'twilight zone' in the area of traffic management and planning with the recent pronouncements by the National Works Agency (NWA). These great plans seem to have been devised by someone who did not actually observe the traffic flow.

A couple of weeks ago, the NWA's Stephen Shaw announced — somewhat unnecessarily, since there is a Jersey barrier in the way — that right turns from Grant's Pen on to Constant Spring Road would no longer be permitted. Instead, motorists who wish to go north towards Havendale or Manor Park should make a left turn on Constant Spring Road, proceed to the Shortwood Road intersection, and make a U-turn.

I shudder to think what will happen at that intersection when three or four lunatic taxi drivers exit Grant's Pen Road heading for Manor Park and all decide to make the U-turn!

When the new school year begins, the NWA, in its infinite (non)-wisdom, has decided that traffic coming from the direction of Constant Spring Road or Shortwood Road will be able to enter Central Avenue, but motorists will be restricted from exiting Central Avenue onto Constant Spring Road. This will create total chaos for people trying to access The Queen's Preparatory School's upper campus, as well as other businesses.

If we take a closer look at it, coming from Havendale I used to have several options for accessing the school depending on the traffic, now there is only one — along West Avenue, right onto Constant Spring Road to Shortwood Road, then make a U-turn to get back to the school's gate (which, by the way, is no longer two separate gates for entry and exit, as the roadwork has created a kerb across what used to be the main entrance).

By restricting access to Constant Spring Road from Central Avenue they are forcing all the traffic from Havendale to either go straight down to Shortwood Road, or to go down Dukharan Avenue to Dunrobin Avenue; then traffic from Hughenden will now be forced to use Red Hills Road or Dunrobin Avenue, with no outlet via Central Avenue anymore.

As a motorist who traverses this corridor several times daily I am imploring the NWA to rethink this move.

Also, the NWA seems to be contemplating converting South Avenue into a one-way. How will that affect traffic from Red Hills Road trying to get to New Kingston — without going through Half-Way-Tree?

Dean Wiggan

dcwiggan@flowja.com