Transport operators need a stimulus
Dear Editor,
The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is calling on the Government, through the Ministry of Finance, to consider a second stimulus package for the island's public transport sector.
Despite the fact that 80 per cent of the sector did not get any support from the COVID-19 stimulus package earlier this year, we believe that the Government could consider us this time as the end of the pandemic is nowhere in sight and could get worse if the new wave now affecting several other countries begins to impact Jamaica.
The sector, which has been undergoing financial strain for the past eight years, including the absence of a fare increase despite increases in operating costs of between 200 per cent and 400 per cent — a condition which either sent scores of operators into early retirement or experiencing a reduction of business by as much as 65 per cent in daily income.
One of the major problems in the sector at this time is that some 18 per cent of the sector's investors are having their units repossessed by financial institutions due to their inability to pay outstanding loans.
The sector is under great strain to continue to provide service to the commuting public, hence the need for some form of stimulus, especially in light of the fact that face-to-face classes are returning for some schools this month.
We would be grateful for discussion with the Government to communicate our present plight at this time.
E Newman
President
Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services
transopsdevelop@yahoo.com
