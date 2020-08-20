Tribal politics is well alive!

Dear Editor,

For a brief moment in time one would have fashioned the thought that tribal politics was lying dead in the distant past. But the ugly head of tribal politics is much alive and kicking.

Within two constituencies, one supervised by Pearnel Charles Jr in Clarendon South Eastern, and the other in Portmore, St Catherine East Central, supervised by Alando Terrelonge, the incumbent Member of Parliament, there were serious casualties. A man was killed in Charles' constituency, and some residents of Portmore Villa, in the Gregory Park area, saw their homes go up in flames.

While one cannot ascertain which party is responsible for such evils, it is clear that those who lost their homes, and that man that lost his life, did not create their own demise.

People should be left alone to demonstrate their preference as to the party of their choice. The ugly culture of political tribalism seems to be endemic in the lives of the Jamaican people over these many years, since 1962.

Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP) President Gilbert Alexander Edwards put out a press release immediately voicing his disgust, and that of the party, over this form of political corruption and tribalism. People are being intimidated by political hoodlums to the point that they even lost their homes and their lives. This is not only gruesome, but ugly and barbaric in nature.

It is clear that there is work for the political ombudsman's office. I urge the political ombudsman to take serious action.

It is rather a retrograde step we are taking in this the 21st century. The killing of people and the wanton destruction of people's property, all because of political preference, is backward and has a negative bearing on the international community.

I wish to see a Jamaica in which freedom and human rights can thrive freely, and we all can support the party of choice without the annihilation of our people.

Jamaica is the pearl of the Caribbean and the pride of our native people. Let us preserve the lives of our people.

Alrick Davis

alrico_dee@yahoo.com