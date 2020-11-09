Trump behaves like corrupt African leaders
Dear Editor,
US President Donald Trump is acting like Zimbabwe's African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) which, by all means, tried to rig elections by claiming voters fraud and abnormalities. The president has made unfounded assertions of victory and allegations of voter fraud, accusing Democrats of trying to steal the election. He should accept that he lost the election and not waste his money by engaging in a legal battle.
America is not a Third World country with an undemocratic election process. America is the mother and champion of democracy and Donald Trump should be stopped from eroding that global reputation in its electoral system.
It is insane for Donald Trump to claim victory before the end of counting of votes and the Republicans should severely rebuke his claims and utterances.
That there was a fair result, despite the election drama and fiasco that took place in USA, should remind the careless, clueless, corrupt, and beleaguered ZANU - PF that democracy prevails in the West, and there should be no room for rigging elections in Zimbabwe.
Kudzai Chikowore
MDC Alliance Activist
London, UK
kk5227@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy