Trump behaves like corrupt African leaders

Dear Editor,

US President Donald Trump is acting like Zimbabwe's African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) which, by all means, tried to rig elections by claiming voters fraud and abnormalities. The president has made unfounded assertions of victory and allegations of voter fraud, accusing Democrats of trying to steal the election. He should accept that he lost the election and not waste his money by engaging in a legal battle.

America is not a Third World country with an undemocratic election process. America is the mother and champion of democracy and Donald Trump should be stopped from eroding that global reputation in its electoral system.

It is insane for Donald Trump to claim victory before the end of counting of votes and the Republicans should severely rebuke his claims and utterances.

That there was a fair result, despite the election drama and fiasco that took place in USA, should remind the careless, clueless, corrupt, and beleaguered ZANU - PF that democracy prevails in the West, and there should be no room for rigging elections in Zimbabwe.

Kudzai Chikowore

MDC Alliance Activist

London, UK

kk5227@hotmail.com