Trump's best week yet

Dear Editor,

The week of February 2 - 8, 2020 is, so far, US President Donald Trump's best week ever, and the worst for Democrats since his presidency.

That week will show President Trump being the second president ever to have an impeachment trial in the Senate come out with a landslide not guilty verdict. Only one vote saved Andrew Johnson from not being removed from office (35 guilty versus 19 not guilty).

The Senate needed 67 senators to remove President Donald Trump from office and there were only 47.

The 'do nothing' Democrats will argue that it can't be an acquittal because they never had their witnesses. Oh, please, you guys had the House to do that. The job of the Senate is not to do the job of a partisan Democratic impeachment.

Then, President Donald Trump had one of the greatest state of the union speeches ever. He had the so-called great strategist House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lose her cool.

According to a Gallup poll, Trump reached his best approval numbers since his presidency, with 49 per cent. In that same poll, many Americans rated his performance on the economy very high. He also has the highest approval rating for a Republican president, with 94 per cent. So, basically, the unfair impeachment attempt has made him stronger.

The January 2020 job numbers are great. Minorities and women are at their best historically. Trade agreements with their largest trading partners look good. There are historically high stock market numbers.

Trump won 39 of the delegates up for grabs. Meanwhile, Democrats had a disastrous start. So far, the Democratic establishment candidate Joe Biden has had disastrous showings, ending up fourth place behind Progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Pete Buttigieg has now taken over the centrist lane for the Democratic Party, which isn't a good sign for the Democrats nationally.

So Trump is like a superman. I don't know how he can withstand so much resistance from the Democrats and from within.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

