Trump's web

Dear Editor,

I, for one, was willing to give US President Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt when he was elected in 2016. But since then he has been somewhat of a disappointment. He has caused a lot of chaos and ineffectiveness in the White House. The turnover rate is just phenomenal and unheard of. All his close associates have at one time or the other been convicted and incarcerated. And those convicted who didn't go to prison were pardoned by him. In other words, the law and order president was pardoning law breakers.

Trump single-handedly wrecked the career of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, one of his staunch supporters. Then you have him insulting sports athletes because they protested against racial injustice and police brutality against minorities; so much so that championship sports teams refused to accept his invitation to meet with him in the White House.

It is no accident that many prominent Republicans are coming out in support of former Vice-President Joe Biden. This impeached president should easily lose the election by a landslide. His Republican party has lost touch with the American people. That is why they lost the house in 2018 and are predicted to lose the Senate in November. They made several attempts to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act without a replacement. They have specialised in gerrymandering and voter suppression.

And, now, there is much hypocrisy for the way Trump wants to fill the current Supreme Court vacancy, when in 2016 his party didn't even give President Barack Obama's nominee a hearing. When the Republicans decide to obstruct a democratically elected president in every step of the way it is not leadership, but partisanship.

Back in February he was told about the dangerous coronavirus pandemic, yet he was calling it a hoax. Now, what?

Therefore, the guy from Ocho Rios who writes a lot of nonsense and thinks he's a conservative Republican should stick to Jamaican tribal politics, because obviously he knows nothing about American politics.

Noel Mitchell

Westchester, New York, USA

nlmworld@yahoo.com