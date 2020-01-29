Tufton unable to stop exodus of nurses

Dear Editor,

Very much alive in the minds of political leaders, civic Jamaicans, and the health fraternity is the harsh reality that our nurses, like our teachers, are leaving the island and causing a deep abyss in our human resource platform.

While acknowledging that our teachers are leaving our shores for better-paying jobs abroad, it appears the Government only sits by and watches this alarming reality.

And with Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton admitting that hundreds of our trained professional nurses left our shores last year I am yet to hear his solution. Can the ruling Administration allow this reality to prevail? A wait-and-see approach by our political authorities will not bring about any positive result soon.

With these critical professionals leaving the workforce for lack of resources and economic gains, Jamaica's economy will no doubt begin to feel the loss. Inadequate medical facilities, lack of vital work resources, and low pay packages are some of the main reasons given by the nurses who leave. The Government's inability to solve what is considered an economic issue, and stopping this growing brain drain within the country, ought to be an extremely worrying concern for all Jamaicans.

We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation. The teachers and nurses are two very critical professional groups. The Government must find a meaningful way to strike a compromise, or expect to see a reversed economy, thereby blighting our 2030 vision.

I implore our Government to make our nurses and teachers a priority during their platform of planning, and to make every effort to fix this economic leakage that may eventually cripple our already struggling economy.

Alrick Davis, JP

