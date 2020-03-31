Turn to God and pray for mercy

Dear Editor,

In recent history no calamity has affected the entire world as COVID-19 has. This virus has impacted the lives of all humans on this planet. Leaving your home is considered a threat to yourself and society in general. It is something most of the world has never experienced.

Many people have wondered if this is some form of punishment from God.

I consider myself a firm believer in God Almighty, yet I cannot call it the wrath of God without any proof or evidence. However, as the founder of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has said, no calamity comes upon the Earth unless it is destined by God Almighty; and no calamity can be averted until God decides so.

In modern times our faith in God has got extremely weak. We may claim to trust God, but in reality we put our trust in science and material things. This is the very problem we are facing today. The reason this pandemic has got out of hand is we put all our trust in the scientific community. Deep down in our hearts we feel certain that they will come up with a solution. Or we believe that the virus will eventually just pass in a few weeks and things will return to normal.

My simple question is: Why do we feel this way? It is due to this very mindset. Many individuals refuse to self-isolate and adopt social distancing. They ignore the plethora of warnings from authorities and continue with their lifestyles. This arrogance has already caused damage in many countries. Currently, USA has the highest amount of infected people – it is the same country that earlier refused to take this threat seriously. Their youth were seen complaining how they could not 'party' and that their vacations were ruined.

None of us should wish for it; however, it is very possible that this pandemic could get so out of hand that it can permanently change our lifestyle. The governments and the scientists that we so blindly trust can all fail. Not because they have any bad intentions.

In this situation, health care workers are the real heroes, because they are putting their lives at risk for the sake of humanity. But they can fail because they are humans like us. Hardly anyone realises this.

People have suffered in the past. Thriving cities have been devastated overnight by one calamity or another. It could happen today also (God forbid). We should not forget this.

My purpose for writing is not to scare anyone. My sole intention is to make my fellow brothers and sisters realise that we must turn to God Almighty and pray for mercy. It is His choice how that mercy descends upon us. It could be in the form of a scientific or medical discovery, but we must turn to God and pray.

Tariq Azeem

Missionary

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

tariq1azeem@gmail.com