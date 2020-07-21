Two sets of rules?

Dear Editor,

Honourable intentions badly implemented are unacceptable, especially if they involve the practice of nepotism.

So, after your big and bold stance that you did no wrong and would not resign, why then the apology?

Some people are supporting, by their calls, the idea that the laws are not to be equally applied in Jamaica.

We are now hearing that some trusted people, having betrayed that trust, are human, subject to mistakes, and deserving of a second chance. I have no problem with that, but where were these same voices when a citizen went on our lands (home of the governor general) and pick some ackee to satisfy a need? Wasn't that person entitled to a similar consideration? How do we equate taking a few pods of ackee with the present land grab and mishandling of public funds happening all around?

The homeless man got three months for 45 pods of ackee, that's two days in prison per pod, while some State officers get away scot-free with millions of dollars from Government projects. And others are shifted around to a different room in the same house for their misdeeds.

Such inconsequential moves are senseless and certainly will not appease the normal expectations of a sceptical nation.

Ralston Nunes

ralstonnunes@gmail.com