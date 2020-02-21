UK immigration plan

Dear Editor,

It is a noble idea for the British Home Office to treat European Union and and non-European Union citizens coming to the UK equally after UK-European Union free movement ends on December 31.

People have to appreciate that bankers, care workers, entrepreneurs, teachers, nurses, artists, and sports people have made London one of the best cities in the world both from European Union and and non-European Union countries.

The UK should also continue to offer international protection to refugees who have genuinely escaped homophobic attacks, civil wars, persecutions, and discrimination because of race and ethnicity in their home countries as refugees.

Handsen Chikowore

London, United Kingdom

hchikowore@hotmail.com