UK immigration plan
Dear Editor,
It is a noble idea for the British Home Office to treat European Union and and non-European Union citizens coming to the UK equally after UK-European Union free movement ends on December 31.
People have to appreciate that bankers, care workers, entrepreneurs, teachers, nurses, artists, and sports people have made London one of the best cities in the world both from European Union and and non-European Union countries.
The UK should also continue to offer international protection to refugees who have genuinely escaped homophobic attacks, civil wars, persecutions, and discrimination because of race and ethnicity in their home countries as refugees.
Handsen Chikowore
London, United Kingdom
hchikowore@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy