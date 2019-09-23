UK pressure for LGBT rights moral hypocrisy

Dear Editor,

I read that the United Kingdom (UK) will pressure Jamaica on lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transsexual (LGBT) rights.

Pay us reparation for your dastardly enslavement of us and profiteering from the trade and the captive labour!

Then, once you, the UK, have dealt with the suffering inflicted upon us for 400 years, then we may be open to listening to you in your concern for LGBT rights.

Until then, yours is a position of moral hypocrisy.

Martha Brae

martha.brae@yahoo.com