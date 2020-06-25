Undaunted!
Dear Editor,
June 12, 2020 will be forever etched in my mind. It was the darkest day of my service in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and I pray I will not experience one like that again.
We lost two of our finest. We have lost many before; far too many, but this one hurts.
Nevertheless, we will remain undaunted.
Enablers, you all giggled with delight when offenders resisted arrest, enjoyed the loot of plunder, and washed the blood-soaked clothes of murderous creatures. Know this! They come for us today, they will be at your doorsteps tomorrow.
The monsters are real. They are not figments of someone's imagination. So, as you slink away and cower in fear, we will stand in the breach between you and them. We will be that barrier.
We will be there, not only for you, but for law-abiding citizens, for our brothers, and for our families.
It is our calling, our duty to serve, protect, and reassure all. We will bear that responsibility with honour.
Who else will stand with us? Or is it our sacrifice alone to bear?
Mark Bennett
presbent@yahoo.com
