Unfair, Flow

Dear Editor,

I don't know if anyone else is tired of Flow's terrible terrible service, but my cup is running over with it.

Their latest despicable action is changing the 28-day $1,500 plan without informing us in detail as to the changes. They made sure to tell us the price was going up to $1,700 but failed to tell us that all the rollover gigabytes we accumulated would be taken from us.

I had 8.33GB. My daughter had 5.7GB. And my mother had 10GB.

We finally got through to them after four days of being unable to contact their customer care by phone and online chat.

I believe they changed the plan in their system so they could raise the price and didn't realise that we would lose the gigabytes accumulated. So, instead of admitting they made a mistake, and try to pacify and keep their customers by offering at least 5GB to everyone who lost their rollover data, they decided to tell us that the plan changed and nothing can be done about it.

Why do we stomach their high-handed treatment of us? Without us they would not have business in Jamaica and it would hurt their overall profit even in other markets. How can we as citizens be expected to act passively when the Government and big corporations are not always fair in their dealings with us?

This is my message to Flow: Even though Digicel's service has been cut back a bit, it is still better than yours. I refuse to rest until you either learn to treat your customers with decency and respect or you are ousted from Jamaica once and for all to make way for a better communications company.

Tired and Frustrated