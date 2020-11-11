US Election: Congrats and evaluations
Dear Editor,
So the election result has been called and, in my view, character trumped image, hubris lost out to humility; in other words, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump's backside, albeit barely.
So, I draw on the American academic honours language in Latin, (cum laude [with praise], magna [great] cum laude, summa [highest] cum laude).
Biden deserves the lowest praise cum laude, but for Trump I use a Jamaican comic spin of the lowest Latin praise, coined by one of my Jamaica Theological Seminary batchmates: “Lawd, how come?”
A friend in the US said this: “To use a basketball analogy, these results seem more like an attack against Trump's 'characterological impairment' [rightly so], more than an assist for Biden.”
Biden, I believe, at 78, has been showing significant and pervasive signs of 'cognitive impairment'!? Here's the ugly reality, after more than 30 years in mental health I think I'm allowed to conclude that we have found cures for cognitive impairment, but nothing for characterological impairment. In my field of work we often used to use axes to help us think about pathologies. Biden would be Axis 1 — things we mostly can reduce, even if not fix. Trump would be Axis 2 — personality flaws for which the cure is “Lock 'em up, lock 'em up. Don't waste time trying to rehab.”
Rev Clinton Chisholm
clintchis@yahoo.com
