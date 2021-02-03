US interests

Dear Editor,

I have been observing the inconsistency in the approach by the United States Government. When it serves their interest they advocate the army overthrowing the elected Government, but when it does not suit their interest they oppose the very same action.

Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the military leaders in Myanmar to respect the results of Myanmar's November 8 election, in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party was declared winner, and to refrain from a coup.

However, in Venezuela, the US Government is calling on the army to overthrow the democratically elected Government of Nicolas Maduro. Further, they have made it almost impossible for his Government to govern by imposing harsh sanctions.

What is consistent is that the interests of the US always override the national interest of the country.

Clearly, as Henry Kissinger said: What the USA has is permanent interests, not permanent friends.

Carl Bell

carl_bell@hotmail.com