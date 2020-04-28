UWI request for money badly timed

Dear Editor,

I recently saw an article in which the principal of The University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI), Professor Dale Webber was asking for more funds on the behalf of his institution.

Maybe the university's head does not realise the serious problems that are affecting the country now. Hundreds of people are out of employment.

Professor Webber, with all due respect to him, has a job and is receiving his full salary, while many of us are not so fortunate.

For Professor Webber to be asking for more help at this time for the UWI, when there are so many other pressing needs, just seems insensitive and badly timed.

Why is the university always holding out its hands and giving so little in times of crisis? Is there any research being done to find a cure for COVID-19 by the UWI? I would have loved to have heard an announcement on such matters by Professor Webber, instead of a plea for more money.

Please come with some bankable solutions to the countries major problems, dear Professor Webber.

Until then, I do not think the Government should give the UWI one more red cent.

Please spare a thought, Professor Webber, for the thousands who don't have anything, not even the next meal.

George Jones

jonesgeorge278@yahoo.com