UWI request for money badly timed
Dear Editor,
I recently saw an article in which the principal of The University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI), Professor Dale Webber was asking for more funds on the behalf of his institution.
Maybe the university's head does not realise the serious problems that are affecting the country now. Hundreds of people are out of employment.
Professor Webber, with all due respect to him, has a job and is receiving his full salary, while many of us are not so fortunate.
For Professor Webber to be asking for more help at this time for the UWI, when there are so many other pressing needs, just seems insensitive and badly timed.
Why is the university always holding out its hands and giving so little in times of crisis? Is there any research being done to find a cure for COVID-19 by the UWI? I would have loved to have heard an announcement on such matters by Professor Webber, instead of a plea for more money.
Please come with some bankable solutions to the countries major problems, dear Professor Webber.
Until then, I do not think the Government should give the UWI one more red cent.
Please spare a thought, Professor Webber, for the thousands who don't have anything, not even the next meal.
George Jones
jonesgeorge278@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy