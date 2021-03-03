UWI's bias to Carnival
Dear Editor,
Beyond a shadow of a doubt, The University of the West Indies (UWI) is an ethnically biased academic institution of teaching and learning.
For three days every year in the multi-ethnic society, the Faculty of Humanities and Education at The UWI in Trinidad has been organising a symposium on Carnival, but not even a half-day annual seminar on the Amerindian Santa Rosa Festival, Hosay, Phagwa, Divali, or Ramlila — although Ramlila was proclaimed by UNESCO as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity in 2005.
Another three-day Carnival symposium was held recently on February 24-26, 2021, and themed 'The Mas(s) in We'.
These are all national festivals celebrated and shared by nationals for generations, but they do not all receive the same equitable treatment as Carnival enjoys.
The concept that Carnival (and Mashramani in Guyana) is the only national festival has to be debunked. There cannot be a single national festival in a multi-ethnic society.
Firstly, Adventists, Muslims, Pentecostals, and other religious groups do not participate in Carnival.
Secondly, there is a massive, islandwide retreat to the rivers, beaches, beach houses, and overseas destinations during Carnival.
Thirdly, pan players, calypsonians, soca artistes, stickfighters, traditional Carnival characters, etc, as well as Canboulay performers, are almost exclusively Afro-Trinidadians.
The Indo-Trinidadians who participate are mainly consumers rather than producers of Carnival.
Dr Kumar Mahabir
Anthropologist
San Juan, Trinidad and Tobago
dmahabir@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy