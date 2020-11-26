Violence against our children must end now

Dear Editor,

The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) extends its heartfelt condolence to the immediate, extended, and school family of Christina and Mishane McFarlane, and their grandmother Iciline McFarlane, who met their untimely demise over the weekend.

Our deepest condolence, too, to the family of young Oshane Banton from Lionel Town, Clarendon, who also lost his life a week earlier. To lose a child is never easy to bear, and the grief lasts a lifetime.

The NPTAJ strongly condemns the ghastly actions of criminals' pernicious influence on our society, particularly on the most vulnerable — our children and the elderly.

We are deeply troubled by the continued undermining of our societal values demonstrated by such acts of savagery.

We pray for the full and speedy recovery of young Mikele Allen, who was also recently mauled by dogs, and is responding well to treatment overseas.

We pray for the families' strength and comfort in this very trying time, and encourage our communities to rally around them as best we can. Parents, guardians, communities, we implore you to speak up, speak out to the authorities whenever you see actions that will/can harm our children, as together we must be actively committed to keeping our children safe.

We appeal to the security forces to do everything in their power and leave no stone unturned in their investigations to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica

c/o The Ministry of Education

2 – 4 National Heroes' Circle

Kingston 4

secretariatnptaj@gmail.com